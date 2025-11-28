New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,427,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,548,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.94 and a 200-day moving average of $217.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.