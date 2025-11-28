ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Releases Earnings Results

ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ActiveOps had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

ActiveOps Stock Performance

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 239.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £171.13 million, a P/E ratio of 163.10 and a beta of 0.40. ActiveOps has a 1-year low of GBX 79.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 261.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ActiveOps from GBX 280 to GBX 355 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 355.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

