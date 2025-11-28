Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Public Storage $PSA

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.57.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PSA opened at $274.59 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $355.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.