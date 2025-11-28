Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $3,853,879.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

