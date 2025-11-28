Spotify Technology $SPOT Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 230,150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT opened at $593.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $660.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.89. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

