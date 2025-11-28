United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 437.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,968,000 after acquiring an additional 780,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $402,291,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Rentals by 74.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,526,000 after purchasing an additional 305,378 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $152,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $814.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $905.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

