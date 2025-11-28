Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.26% of Nutrien worth $72,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.