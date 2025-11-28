Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 2,871 Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $184.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

