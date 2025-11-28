Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 17,482 U.S. Bancorp $USB

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.