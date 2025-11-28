Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM Stake Boosted by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 6.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $32,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,574,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $4,457,000.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $249.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

