Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 10,041 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $314,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

