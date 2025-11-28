Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,299 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises 0.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,112. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

