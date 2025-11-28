Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 43,649 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

