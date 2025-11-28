Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,312 Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,515,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,332,000 after acquiring an additional 115,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,890 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AXON opened at $533.17 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $469.24 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,023,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

