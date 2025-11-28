Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,209 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical accounts for 3.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Avanos Medical worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 83,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,460. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $551.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 67.00%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

