Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of AGCO worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AGCO by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

