Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF $PTNQ Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

