Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 516.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 90.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after buying an additional 575,372 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 573,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after buying an additional 524,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.71.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

