Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 353,587 Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,587 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up 4.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Endava worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Endava by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Endava by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $356.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

