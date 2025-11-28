Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,326 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $56,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 290,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,158 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

