Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 224,910 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,824,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,910 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.85% of TC Energy worth $428,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. TC Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

