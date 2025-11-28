Scotia Capital Inc. Has $99.10 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.46% of Restaurant Brands International worth $99,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 953,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,568,000 after buying an additional 268,511 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,079. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

