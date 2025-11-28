Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 55,998 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Waste Connections worth $79,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Barclays restated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.32.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3%

Waste Connections stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.27 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.