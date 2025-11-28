Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,118 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.61% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $34,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BOND opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $94.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

