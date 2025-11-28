Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.60.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $1.9134 dividend. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

