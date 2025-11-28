Scotia Capital Inc. Has $50.68 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $50,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.04. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $131.11 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

