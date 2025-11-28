Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,525 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 969,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

