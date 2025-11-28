Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Stock Position Lowered by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,805 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for about 8.1% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Grab worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Grab by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

