Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 142,338 Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,384,000. Generac comprises about 4.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Generac Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE GNRC opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.