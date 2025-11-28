Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Cut by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $624.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $777.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

