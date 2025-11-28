Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,802,000 after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

