SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after buying an additional 2,448,899 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,083,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,948 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,007,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,178.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 553,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 509,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

