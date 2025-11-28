Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 282.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $81,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $106.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

