Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,783,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 894,439 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 353,389 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,059,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,567 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.7%

JPEF stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $76.28.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

