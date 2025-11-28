Peter Thompson Sells 1,600 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $71,184.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,025,458.14. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%
Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99.
Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Sionna Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000.
About Sionna Therapeutics
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sionna Therapeutics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.