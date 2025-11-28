Peter Thompson Sells 1,600 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $71,184.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,025,458.14. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SION. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

