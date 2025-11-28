2,369 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 27.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $157.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

