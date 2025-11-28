Glenn Nussdorf Sells 12,043 Shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $63,827.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,953,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,653,804.40. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Organogenesis Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

