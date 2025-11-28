Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $363,216.96 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $363,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,757,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,561,227.60. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 2,215.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 67.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Digi International by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,530.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

