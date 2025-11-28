Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in RH $RH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 167.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of RH worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RH by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 12.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The company had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Zacks Research cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.