Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 9,555 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lam Research worth $296,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,677,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,306 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 973,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

