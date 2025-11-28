1,418 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.7% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $368.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

