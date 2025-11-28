Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $53,394.73 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $53,394.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,257,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,397.15. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

