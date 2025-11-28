Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Buys $85,000.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles Jobson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,599,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,541. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joint Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Joint had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Joint by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $860,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 45.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 52,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

