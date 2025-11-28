Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.39, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.