State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 61,555 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 723,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $67,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 175,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 176,995 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

HOOD stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

