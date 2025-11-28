State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,542 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $89,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

