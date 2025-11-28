State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $128,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

PANW stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

