State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $84.45 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of DoorDash worth $84,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Night Squared LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $29,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $195.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $8,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,834 shares of company stock worth $174,539,246. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. UBS Group decreased their price target on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

