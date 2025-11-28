Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,252,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,933,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,649,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,224,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 957,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,875,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $16,482,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,119,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,221.12. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MLI opened at $110.40 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

