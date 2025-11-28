XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.93 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $128.20 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $6,798,493.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares in the company, valued at $9,881,930.19. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

